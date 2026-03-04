OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 14: Teams Clinching Spots as Playoffs Progress

Published on March 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced the 14th edition of the OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings for the 2025-26 season, with a total of six teams on this week's list having secured spots in the annual showcase including the GTHL's Toronto Jr. Canadiens, Vaughan Kings, Toronto Marlboros and Markham Majors as well as the ALLIANCE's London Jr. Knights and Huron-Perth Lakers. ALLIANCE squads the Brantford 99ers and Sun County Panthers have also punched their OHL Cup tickets.

The weekly rankings, determined by a panel of scouts from OHL member teams, highlight the top teams competing for an opportunity to play in the 2026 OHL Cup hosted by the GTHL, which will showcase 25 teams featuring talent eligible for the OHL Priority Selection that will take place at Slush Puppie Place in Kingston on June 12-13, 2026.

OHL Cup Top-10 Rankings (Week 14)

RANK TEAM LAST WEEK WEEKS RANKED

1 Little Caesars (USA AAA) 1 14

2 Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL)* 2 14

3 HoneyBaked (USA AAA) 3 13

4 London Jr. Knights (ALLIANCE)* 4 14

5 Vaughan Kings (GTHL)* 6 12

6 Upper Canada College (Ontario Prep) 5 14

7 Toronto Marlboros (GTHL)* 7 9

8 Quinte Red Devils (OMHA) 8 6

9 Markham Majors (GTHL)* 10 4

10 Hill Academy (Ontario Prep) 9 14

Honourable Mentions: Ajax-Pickering Raiders (OMHA), York-Simcoe Express (OMHA), Credit River Capitals (OMHA), Huron-Perth Lakers (ALLIANCE)*, Niagara North Stars (OMHA)

*- team has clinched spot at 2026 OHL Cup

The 2026 OHL Cup will kick off with four wild card play-in matchups on Monday, March 30, 2026. All games will be held at Scotiabank Pond in Toronto before the Championship Final moves to the historic Mattamy Athletic Centre on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at 2:00pm.

The OHL Cup has established itself as a premier development tournament, serving as a critical showcase for the next generation of hockey talent. More than 200 OHL Cup graduates have advanced to play in the OHL en route to the National Hockey League (NHL), including more than 110 players currently on NHL rosters.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.