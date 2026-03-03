Oshawa Generals Release Phase One Renderings

Oshawa, ON. - The Oshawa Generals are happy to share the first round of renderings for the coming renovations to the Tribute Communities Centre.

With last year's announcement of a lease extension, Rocco Tullio and the Oshawa Generals continue to show their commitment to maintaining the best possible player and family experience.

"Its an exciting time for our fans and Players as we unveil phase one of our renovations," said Generals Owner and President Rocco Tullio. "We have always strived to be the best! We could not have done this without the support of our loyal fans and the help of Mayor Carter and all of the council."

Upgrades to spaces like the gym, physio therapy, and recovery areas, the Generals look to continue to push for the best possible amenities to make sure the players can perform at their best.

"Our players will have every resource available to them to achieve their goals of turning pro," remarked Tullio. "From the Hyperbaric Chamber to the new rehab room that will house a resistance pool. In addition to the increased workout facility, we can train our players better. We have also added a family lounge area for our players to spend quality time with their families after games."

These renovations go further than on the hockey side with major upgrades to seating, concessions and retail spaces.

"Our fans will experience a world-class facility that is second to none," mentioned Rocco. "With the addition of 1000 seats to bring our capacity to over 7,000. With a newly renovated restaurant area and new concessions to better serve our fans. Fans will get to experience our new pro shop on two levels with a new custom shop with many options available to them for embroidery and custom jerseys."

This fan experience continues to grow in Oshawa with other additions like a VIP Lounge and an upgraded electric video ribbon.

"In addition to newly rentable suite areas for hosting business acquaintances or hosting a family and friends' event on game day, there will be brand new seats along with a 360 electronic ribbon board and many other new options for fans to enjoy a great in-game fan experience."

In closing, there is one message that stands by everything that is being done.

"The Oshawa Generals will continue to be the leader in the industry because we are the best Junior hockey city in the country, and our fans deserve nothing but the best, along with our players," Rocco Tullio.

Stay tuned for the phase two renderings of the arena upgrades to follow soon.







