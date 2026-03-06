Generals Continue Northern Swing in Sudbury

March 6, 2026

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals and Sudbury Wolves get set for their third meeting of the season tonight from the Nickel City.

This is also the first of two games in the next five days between both squads to close out the season series against one another.

The Gens come into this one fresh off a 4-3 victory in North Bay against the Battalion last night, where they rallied with two third period goals to win. In his return from injury, Brooks Rogowski tied it short-handed, and Luke Posthumus netted the game-winner less than two minutes later.

Now, the Generals go right back to work as they come in on the second of a back-to-back against a rested Sudbury team that hasn't played since Sunday when they beat the Kingston Frontenacs 5-3.

Sudbury is the only Eastern Conference team yet to clinch a playoff spot but look to move one-step closer to locking up the eighth and final seed as they enter play with an eleven-point lead over the Brampton Steelheads and a 13-point one over Oshawa.

The away side has won both meetings so far this year. Oshawa rallied from a 3-0 deficit with six unanswered to take the first meeting in Sudbury back in early-December before the Wolves took a 4-3 overtime decision a month ago from the TCC to even the season series.

Harrison Franssen has five points in the two games against the Wolves this year, including the game-winning goal in the first meeting. Posthumus also has five against Sudbury while Onni Kalto has three goals in the season series, including two the last time around.

On the other side, Artem Gonchar, Vladimir Provorov and Daniel Berehowsky each have three points against the Generals in the season series. Gonchar also comes in with seven points in his last five.

Action gets rolling at 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







