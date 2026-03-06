Reinforcements on the Way for Kingston Tonight against the Steelheads

Kingston, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs return home tonight looking to reset as they host the Brampton Steelheads at 7:05PM to open a two game weekend on home ice.

Kingston is coming off a frustrating northern road trip that saw the club go 1-2 despite feeling they left points on the table. Head coach Troy Mann didn't hide his thoughts after the trip, saying the coaching staff believed they had the opportunity to win all three games. While the results didn't fall their way, there was still a positive development during the week as a win by the Barrie Colts over Brampton officially clinched a playoff berth for Kingston. The news provided a lift around the rink during practice as the team shifts its focus toward finishing the regular season strong and building momentum for the postseason.

Another reason for optimism comes in the form of reinforcements. The Frontenacs were missing an entire forward line during the road trip with Kieren Dervin, Jack Dever, and Alex McLean all sidelined. That group could start returning as early as tonight, with Dervin and Dever expected back in the lineup while McLean remains a possibility to make his return at some point this weekend. Getting that depth back could provide a big boost to Kingston's forward group as they look to regain rhythm on home ice.

While the Frontenacs have already punched their ticket to the postseason, but the Steelheads still have plenty to play for. Brampton remains in the hunt for a playoff spot but will need to start stacking wins if they want to close the gap on the Sudbury Wolves in the Eastern Conference standings. That kind of urgency can make for a dangerous opponent, as teams fighting for their season often bring desperation and intensity.

For Kingston, tonight presents an opportunity to turn the page from a frustrating road trip, welcome some key pieces back into the lineup, and begin building the kind of momentum they'll want heading into the playoffs. But against a desperate Brampton squad, the Frontenacs know they'll need to be at their best from puck drop.

