OHL Friday Night Faceoff: Saginaw at Brantford

Published on March 6, 2026

Friday Night Faceoff shifts to Brantford this week as the Bulldogs host the Saginaw Spirit in a cross-conference matchup with major implications in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. Live coverage begins at 7:00 pm on FloHockey's social platforms.

Brantford enters the night leading the East Division and Eastern Conference with 91 points as the Bulldogs continue their push toward the Hamilton Spectator Trophy. Saginaw, meanwhile, holds the final playoff position in the Western Conference and sits seven points clear of Sarnia in the race for the eighth seed.

The Spirit feature one of the most dynamic rookie groups in the Canadian Hockey League this season. Draft-eligible forward Nikita Klepov leads the OHL in scoring with 85 points, including 34 goals. The first-year forward trails Kamloops rookie JP Hurlburt by one point for the overall CHL rookie scoring lead.

Fellow draft-eligible rookie Egor Barabanov has also made a significant impact, sitting tied for fourth in OHL scoring with 80 points. The Spirit are further powered by captain Dima Zhilkin, one of the top 2027 NHL Draft eligible players, who has recorded 33 goals and 65 points.

On the blue line, Levi Harper leads all OHL rookie defencemen with 11 goals and 53 points. Harper ranks third overall among OHL defencemen in scoring.

In goal, no netminder has made more saves in the OHL this season than Saginaw's Stepan Shurygin, reflecting the workload he has carried while helping the Spirit maintain their playoff position.

Brantford counters with one of the league's deepest offensive groups. Captain Jake O'Brien leads the Bulldogs with 24 goals and 77 points. Draft-eligible forward Caleb Malhotra sits close behind with 26 goals and 75 points.

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Marek Vanacker leads the OHL with 42 goals, providing consistent finishing ability. On the back end, St. Louis Blues prospect Adam Jiricek remains in the conversation for the Max Kaminsky Trophy, posting 15 goals and 49 points from the blue line.

In goal, Ryerson Leenders has delivered a strong season for the Bulldogs, carrying a 24-5-3-2 record as Brantford continues its pursuit of the league's top overall record.

With Brantford chasing the top mark in the OHL and Saginaw working to secure its playoff position in the West, Friday's matchup brings together two teams with clear objectives as the regular season enters its final stretch.

A new Friday Night Faceoff matchup is featured free each week across FloHockey's social platforms. Fans can also watch every OHL game throughout the season on FloHockey.tv and the FloSports app.

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@FloHockey

Watch on X: https://x.com/FloHockey

Watch on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FloHockey

Friday Night Faceoff FAQ

What is Friday Night Faceoff?

Friday Night Faceoff is a weekly featured OHL game streamed live and free across FloHockey's social platforms.

Where can I watch the game?

Fans can watch live and free on FloHockey's YouTube, X, and Facebook channels, as well as the OHL's Facebook page.

When does coverage begin?

Live coverage begins at 7:00 pm on Friday.

Do I need a subscription?

No subscription is required to watch Friday Night Faceoff. A FloHockey subscription is required to watch all other OHL games.







