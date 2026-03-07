Generals Drop Second of Back-To-Back to Wolves

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to make it three wins in a row but were handed a 5-2 loss by the Sudbury Wolves on the second game of their northern road trip.

Matthew Humphries got the start in goal tonight while Artem Frolov and Charlie Hilton drew back into the lineup, but the Generals did not make a lot of changes other than those moves.

It was a slow start with just four shots between both sides in the first seven minutes, but Sudbury opened the scoring after Ethan Dean beat Humphries blocker-side from the slot on a three-on-two rush.

Oshawa got off to a slower start than last night, putting up four shots in the opening period. They would fall behind by two after Vladimir Provorov buried a loose puck off a scramble in front of Humphries late in the first. It was Provorov's third goal in the season series.

The Generals started the second on the right foot with Anthony Figliomeni cleaning up in front of the net to get them on the board just 30 seconds into the middle frame, but Sudbury responded with a power play-goal from Rowan Henderson to go back up by two.

Jaden Cholette would come into the game after the third Sudbury goal as Mario Pouliot attempted to spark his club. It seemed to work as the Gens went right back to work and Owen Griffin tipped home Vadim Smirnov's slot shot to make it a one-goal game once again.

A little under four minutes later though, Blake Clayton would put the Wolves back up by two - beating Cholette glove-side from the slot. Sudbury would cling on to their two-goal advantage after both sides found the back of the net twice in the second.

In need of another comeback to win, the Generals got off to a fast start to the third but could not solve Sudbury's defensive structure or netminder Paolo Frasca, who stopped 22 of 24 Oshawa shots tonight.

The final frame would fly by on Oshawa and the Wolves would shut it down the rest of the way. Clayton added his second on the night with an empty netter to seal the deal.

After a comeback win in the final 20 last night, the Generals would not get the third period magic this time. This loss officially eliminates Oshawa from playoff contention, marking the first time the Generals have missed the postseason since the 2009/10 season.

Sudbury, meanwhile, inches closer to clinching the eighth and final seed in the Eastern Conference with this victory. These two combatants will meet again in five days from the TCC as the Generals hope to force a split in the season series.

Oshawa closes out their weekend road trip when they head to Kingston for their final matchup of the season with the Frontenacs Sunday afternoon.

The Generals' next time on home ice will be Wednesday, March 11th when they take on these same Sudbury Wolves at 7:05 pm. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

SBY 1st Goal: Ethan Dean (6) from Hudson Martin and Blake Clayton at 7:51

SBY 2nd Goal: Vladimir Provorov (6) from Hudson Chitaroni and Chase Coughlan at 17:43

2nd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Anthony Figliomeni (4) from Vadim Smirnov and Leo Laschon at 0:30

SBY 3rd Goal (PP): Rowan Henderson (12) Unassisted at 2:29

OSH 2nd Goal: Owen Griffin (24) from Vadim Smirnov and Colin Feeley at 3:44

SBY 4th Goal: Blake Clayton (8) from Artem Gonchar and Rowan Henderson at 7:26

3rd Period Scoring:

SBY 5th Goal (EN): Blake Clayton (9) from Rowen Henderson and Adam Nemec at 17:59

OSH Power Play: 0/2

SBY Power Play: 1/2

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 11 saves on 14 shots

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 18 saves on 19 shots

Paolo Frasca (SBY): 22 saves on 24 shots







