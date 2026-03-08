Generals Fall Short to Frontenacs in Road Trip Finale

Published on March 8, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - Despite another third period comeback attempt, the Oshawa Generals dropped 3-2 to the Kingston Frontenacs this afternoon to close out their three-game road trip.

Jaden Cholette made his third appearance of the road swing while Jalen Lobo returned to the Generals' lineup as Oshawa blended up their forward lines this afternoon.

After honoring their billet families pre-game, the Frontenacs got off to a fast start and opened the scoring 2:23 in with Robin Kuzma ripping it blocker side on Cholette from the slot.

Oshawa was able to weather the storm after the opening goal after some first period penalty kills. They would catch up to the shot totals after the first 20 minutes and enter the second down just one.

It was a slow start to the middle frame, but the Generals picked up the pace halfway through - showing some feisty play in the corners and working for offensive zone time in the Kingston end.

Despite their efforts in the second, the Generals could not finish their chances and the Frontenacs added to their lead with Maleek McGowan creating a turnover in the Oshawa end and stashing it home in the crease.

Just 62 seconds later, Kingston added a power play marker after Matthew Frost poked home a loose puck in behind Cholette to go up by three - a lead they would carry into the third.

The Generals cut into the deficit early in the third with Luke Posthumus following the loose puck off a blocked shot from Brady Murnane and he put it into a gaping cage. Posthumus stayed hot with his 21st of the season and eighth in as many games.

Oshawa would keep pressing after getting on the board all throughout the third and would get back to within one late on the power play thanks to Brooks Rogowski banking it off Gavin Betts and in from the far corner.

A furious General push would last until the dying seconds, but Betts and the Kingston defense put out the fire to deny the comeback and complete the eight-game season series sweep over Oshawa.

Depth scoring and a strong start were the driving forces of Kingston's victory today, despite plenty of Oshawa pushes throughout the game. With Niagara losing in regulation today, the Frontenacs move to within one point of them for the sixth seed.

Oshawa had their chances in this game, and despite another final period push on this road trip, they fell just short of completing another comeback.

The Generals head home to prepare for a Wednesday night tilt with the Sudbury Wolves to kick-off their week ahead.

1st Period Scoring:

KGN 1st Goal: Robin Kuzma (14) from Nolan Snyder and Aleks Kulemin at 2:23

2nd Period Scoring:

KGN 2nd Goal: Maleek McGowan (13) from Alex Misiak and Nolan Snyder at 13:29

KGN 3rd Goal (PP): Matthew Frost (10) from Landon Wright and Kieren Dervin at 14:31

3rd Period Scoring:

OSH 1st Goal: Luke Posthumus (21) from Brady Murnane and Colin Feeley at 4:05

OSH 2nd Goal (PP): Brooks Rogowski (12) from Luke Posthumus and Owen Griffin at 16:10

OSH Power Play: 1/3

KGN Power Play: 1/5

Jaden Cholette (OSH): 22 saves on 25 shots

Gavin Betts (KGN): 20 saves on 22 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.