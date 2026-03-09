Murray Scores Twice, Smith Score First OHL Goal as Otters Fall in Heartbreaker

Published on March 8, 2026

Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters would continue their four-game homestand Sunday as they would take on an opponent from the U.S. for the final time this season, battling the Saginaw Spirit. Erie would look to close out the three-in-three weekend on a high-note against a team they have had their troubles with this campaign.

The contest would get underway with plenty of chances in each offensive zone. It would take just under four minutes for the game to see its first goal as Nikita Klepov (PPG, 36) would draw first blood for the visitors making it 1-0 Saginaw. The Otters would respond quite well following the tally as just under three minutes later, Jake Murray (6) would get the offense going for Erie as he would tie the game 1-1. Exactly two minutes later, the offensive pressure applied by the Otters would continue and another goal would follow as Kayden Edwards (8) would strike to make it a 2-1 game in favor of the home side. The Otter dominance would continue as the period would roll on and another tally would find the navy and gold as Julius Saari (4) would finish off a terrific feed to make it a 3-1 Erie lead, an advantage they would take into the third as they would lead 17-5 in shots on goal through the first 20 minutes of play.

The second period would start in a more defensive fashion as Erie would look to hang onto the advantage they had created over the first part of the game. It would be the home side who would find the back of the net next as on the power play, it would be Jake Murray (PPG, [2], 7) to score his second of the game to make it a 4-1 Otters lead. Erie would hold this lead for the next five plus minutes of play before the Spirit would find their stride offensively. On the power play, Ryan Hanrahan (PPG, 3) would get the Spirit back into the contest, making it a 4-2 game. Just 35 seconds later, another Saginaw player would find the back of the net as Gensen Geldart (5) would score to change momentum and cut the deficit to one and make it 4-3. Following a few moments of Spirit attack, the Otters would stop the run as Cayden Smith (1) would score his first OHL goal to restore the Otters two-goal lead at 5-3 heading into the third period. Shots on goal after the second would favor Erie 31-14.

From the word go in the third, it would be all Spirit. Just 59 seconds into the frame, Carson Harmer (PPG, 16) would get the Spirit back within one as he would make it a 5-4 game on the power play. The Spirit offense would continue to roll, keeping Erie stuffed in their defensive zone with their backs against the wall. It would take another three minutes for the visitors to tie the game as James Guo (7) would score to make it 5-5. The pressure would not relent from the visitors as under two minutes later Jacob Cloutier (GWG, 18) would give the Spirit the lead with a deflection in front of the net. The Otters would still have plenty of time to try and create a comeback of their own but would be held with a strong defensive effort from Saginaw. Down to the final few moments, with the goaltender pulled, the Otters would look to get the equalizer. It would be a Spirit empty netter, off of the stick of James Guo (ENG, [2], 8) to put the game away as the Spirit would eliminate the Otters from playoff contention as they would leave the EIA with a remarkable 7-5 road win, handing the Otters their ninth loss in-a-row, tying a season-long. Final shots on goal would favor the Otters 35-30.

