Four Different Players Score for Erie as They Drop Marathon Shootout

Published on February 28, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie Otters News Release







Erie, Pennsylvania -- The Otters would return home Saturday as they would play on a night bigger than the game, Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Taking on the Owen Sound Attack, opening up the annual back-to-back weekend at the Erie Insurance Arena, the Otters would hope to pick up a huge two points as they look to climb back into the postseason picture on February's final day.

The contest would begin in quite open fashion as each team would look to get themselves on the front foot. It would be the visitors who would find the game's first goal as Nicholas Sykora (20) would give the Attack the early 1-0 lead. Just under two minutes later, the Attack would double their advantage as Tristan Delisle (28) would strike to make it 2-0 Owen Sound. Erie would not be down for long following this second Attack goal as they would see Michael D'Alessio (2) find the back of the net just 21 seconds later to make it a 2-1 game. The scoring would not stop there in this high-octane opening frame as the Attack would gain an opportunity short-handed as Noah Nelson (SHG, 9) would give re-establish Owen Sound's two-goal advantage, making it a 3-1 game. Erie would find the answer as they would see a host of power play chances as the frame would wear-on. It would be Andrew Kuzma (PPG, 18) finding the back of the net on a power play from a penalty he was able to draw. This would be the end of a fascinating opening period, seeing the teams split five goals. The score after one would see the Attack lead 3-2.

The second period would get underway in the same open fashion as the first did with both teams trading scoring chances. It would be the Attack to draw first blood as on an early power play, Lenny Greenberg (PPG, 10) would get the deflection to go and give Owen Sound a 4-2 lead. Erie would respond quite well after this set-back as Ulysses Lombardi (3) would score his third OHL goal making it a 4-3 game early into the middle frame. The next major action would see Ritter Coombs drop the gloves with Attack forward Jake Crawford following an offense by the latter to spark the scrap. It would not take Erie long to strike on the ensuing power play as Cal Hughes (PPG, 10) would fire from deep and strike to get the Otters back to even at 4-4. From here, the period would pick-up in physicality and tighten-up defensively as we would head into the third period tied 4-4.

The third period would be played out quite differently than the previous two and defense would become the name of the game. Goaltending would also shine through as Matthew Koprowski and Noah Erliden would stand tall and make some huge stops to keep each of their teams in the contest. The game would continue in its physical nature with these two Midwest Division rivals finishing every check and continuing to push and shove until after the whistle. Each team would see a few power play chances but would be held off the scoreboard. The third would remain scoreless, sending the game into overtime tied 4-4 with the Attack on a power play carrying over from the third.

On the man-advantage is how the Attack would begin OT as they would hope to find the winner. The Otters PK would stand strong and overtime would play out four-on-four until the first whistle which would take most of the frame. Even back at three-on-three, OT would not see many scoring chances created by either side and for the second game in-a-row, the Otters would head to a shootout, tied 4-4. Final shots on goal would favor the Otters 37-23.

The shootout would begin with the Otters shooting first as Ulysses Lombardi would be denied the opener for the home team. This would follow a trend that would take the teams into a nine-round battle of will as Nicholas Sykora, Michael Dec, Pierce Mbuyi, Evan Headrick, John Banks, Andrew Kuzma, Cole Zurawski, Tyler Cooper, Tristan Delisle, Cal Hughes, Masen Wray, Julius Saari, Lenny Greenberg, Mclean Agrette, Noah Roberts and Blake Gowan would all be denied before Jake Crawford would step up and deliver the final blow as the Attack would win the shootout 1-0, escaping the EIA with a 5-4 skills competition W.

The Otters will wrap-up the back-to-back series with the Attack Sunday on Faith and Family Night. It will also be the first Sunday Family Funday of the year with the first 500 kids through the doors receiving a FREE Water and Popcorn (pres. by Edgar Snyder & Associates). For tickets and more information, head to Ottershockey.com.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.