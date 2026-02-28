Game Day, Game 59, Firebirds vs 67's - 7 p.m.

February 28, 2026

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Jimmy Lombardi and Jacob Battaglia both scored, Mason Vaccari made 21 saves on 22 shots faced and the Firebirds beat the Windsor Spitfires, 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at the WFCU Centre.

REST UP...THEN GO: The Firebirds have had six days between games, their longest break between games since the eight-day gap that spanned the OHL's holiday break. Flint will play twice over the weekend and play five times in the next eight days.

FRANCHISE RECORD WITHIN REACH: Nathan Aspinall recorded his 51st assist of the season on Sunday, which was also the 100th of his OHL career. He is approaching the Flint franchise record for assists in a season, which is currently held by Amadeus Lombardi and his 58 helpers in 2022-23. Aspinall and Lombardi were teammates during the 2022-23 season, which was Aspinall's rookie year.

INCOMING FROM THE EAST: Flint will host a pair of Eastern Conference opponents on Saturday and Sunday as the Ottawa 67's and the Peterborough Petes make their lone visits to the Dort Financial Center. Following this weekend's games, the Firebirds will only have games remaining against the Western Conference.

FRIENDLY CONFINES: The Firebirds are set to play their next three games and five of their next six on home ice. Flint has six home games and four road games left in the regular season. The Birds are 18-7-3-0 at home and 20-7-1-2 on the road.

THE 67'S: Flint and Ottawa are set to meet for the second and final time this season on Saturday, with the 67's having won the first matchup, 3-2 in a shootout on December 7 in Ottawa. They sit in third place in the Eastern Conference and allow only 2.48 goals per game, the fewest in the OHL.

ODDS AND ENDS: Former Firebird Sam McCue will make his final scheduled visit to Flint on Saturday. McCue, who was traded from the Brantford Bulldogs to the 67's in December, had 18 goals and six assists in 20 games for Flint last season...Urban Podrekar is on a six-game point streak. It is the longest point streak of his OHL career and he has points in 10 of his last 11 games...the Firebirds are 6-2-1-0 in February. Saturday is their final game of the month.

UP NEXT: Flint will stay home to host the Peterborough Petes on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 4 p.m.







