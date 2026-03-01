Game Day, Game 60, Firebirds vs Petes - 4 p.m.

Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT: Nathan Aspinall and Urban Podrekar each had a goal and an assist, Mason Vaccari made 32 saves and the Firebirds beat the Ottawa 67's in a shootout, 4-3, on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Chris Thibodeau scored the game-winning goal in the final round of the shootout to seal the win for the Birds.

PODREKAR'S NEW HEIGHTS: Urban Podrekar extended his point streak to seven games on Saturday with a goal and an assist. It's the longest of his OHL career and he has three goals and eight assists during the streak. Podrekar also set a new career-high with his 11th goal of the season. He has 11 goals and 36 assists in 58 games and has set new highs in goals, assists and points.

FRANCHISE RECORD WITHIN REACH: Nathan Aspinall recorded his 52nd assist of the season on Saturday night. He is approaching the Flint franchise record for assists in a season, which is currently held by Amadeus Lombardi and his 58 helpers in 2022-23. Aspinall and Lombardi were teammates during the 2022-23 season, which was Aspinall's rookie year.

VISITED BY THE PETES: Peterborough is making its only trip to Flint of the season. The Firebirds lost to the Petes, 3-2, on December 4 in Peterborough. The Petes are playing the last game of a Western Conference road swing that has featured a shootout loss in Windsor on Thursday and a loss in Saginaw on Saturday. Flint is 5-2-0-1 all-time against Peterborough on home ice.

HOME ICE WITHIN REACH: Flint's magic number to clinch home ice in the first round of the OHL Playoffs is eight. Any combination of eight points gained by the Firebirds or possible points lost by the London Knights would ensure first round home ice.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Firebirds went 7-2-1-0 during the month of February...Flint has points in four-straight games (3-0-1-0)...the Birds are now 3-2 in shootouts this season...Nathan Aspinall is second in the OHL with 81 points. Peterborough's Kieron Walton is tied for third with 80 points...Sunday is the second game of a stretch of five games in eight days for the Firebirds.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds are back in action on Wednesday night at home against the Soo Greyhounds. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.







