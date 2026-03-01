Game Preview: London Knights at Kitchener Rangers - March 1st, 2026

Published on March 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The red-hot Rangers come into Sunday afternoon's matchup with a chance to clinch the Midwest Division Crown and dethrone the London Knights. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 466 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

Most recently, the London Knights travelled to Kitchener, where they fell 5-2 to the Blueshirts. Gabriel Chiarot opened the scoring for the Rangers, while Sam O'Reilly added two goals late in the game. Jesse Nurmi and William Nicholl were the goal scorers for the Knights.

Over the Years:

Over the past five years, London has posted a 20-7-6-0 record against Kitchener, earning seven more victories than the Rangers in 33 head-to-head matchups. This season, Kitchener holds the upper hand in the series, winning four of the five meetings so far.

RANGERS ROUND UP (41-12-4-2)

Kitchener steps into Sunday's game on the back of four straight victories. Friday's showdown was lopsided victory as the Rangers cruised to an 8-2 win over the Brampton Steelheads. The victory highlighted most of the Rangers' roster, with scoring contributions coming from throughout the lineup. Both Jack Pridham (37G, 41A) and Christian Humphreys (25G, 54A) are currently on five-game point streaks. Dylan Edwards (36G, 43A) continues to lead the team and has recorded points in each of the last four games.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE LONDON KNIGHTS (34-20-4-1)

Firmly in the playoff mix, the London Knights sit fifth in the Western Conference with 73 points in 59 games. Squaring off against the Brampton Steelheads on Saturday, the Knights claimed a convincing 5-0 victory. Braiden Clark opened the scoring and later added an assist, while Jesse Nurmi contributed a power-play goal.

Ryan Brown leads the team with 50 points on the season. Close behind are Jaxon Cover with 43 points and Henry Brzustewicz with 44, both continuing to play key roles in the Knights' overall performance.

Drafted Knights:

The London Knights have a handful of NHL drafted players. A total of 5 players have been selected, highlighted by Henry Brzustewicz (Los Angeles Kings) who was picked 31st overall in this past draft. Alexei Medvedev (Vancouver Canucks) and Linus Funck (Colorado Avalanche) were also selected in the 2025 draft in the 2nd and 4th rounds respectively. William Nicholl (Edmonton Oilers) was picked in the 7th round in 2024, and Jesse Nurmi (New York Islanders) was selected in the 4th round in 2023.

Rangers Reach:

Rangers Reach is back for another exciting season of great Rangers hockey and Huge JACKPOTS! You could be the next winner of our Jackpot draw or consolation prize draw of a $200 The Keg Waterloo Gift Card!

Buy now!  or text WIN to 95050 (Std Msg & Data Rates may apply)

Also, back for another season is the Rangers Reach Authentic Jersey Raffle!

In addition to our Authentic Jersey main prize, we've added a Consolation Prize of a Special Issue RANGERS Jersey to the draw! Each Ticket purchase now has a chance to win one of TWO prizes!

Get your tickets online or on the concourse at tonight's game! 

Rangers Reach 50/50 supports local minor sports organizations, numerous social agencies, charities, and education related programs. Proceeds from Rangers Reach 50/50 also help support our community.

MEGA JACKPOT: Rangers Reach is excited to announce the 2026 50|50 Mega Jackpot Event, including the official draw schedule and prize lineup for this year's highly anticipated fundraising initiative. With 21 total draws, including a thrilling Guaranteed minimum $50,000 Mega Jackpot Grand Prize, the event features more than $17,000 in supplementary prizes and a diverse range of high-value Early Bird prize opportunities for participants.

Broadcast Coverage:

Sunday's game against the London Knights will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 466 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Sunday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After Sunday, there's no time for the Blueshirts to slow down as they head into another exciting week with three games, mirroring last week's slate. They'll face the Sarnia Sting on Wednesday, host the Soo Greyhounds on Friday, and wrap up the week against the Windsor Spitfires on Sunday. Puck drop for Wednesday is set for 7:05 p.m. at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.