Generals Hope to Weather Storm on Home Ice

Published on March 1, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return home to face the Guelph Storm in what is their second and final meeting head-to-head on the year.

It is the first time the two have seen each other since late-September - over five months ago - where the Generals dropped seven on Guelph to pick up what was their first win of the season.

Though the Storm put up 49 shots in that game, Jaden Cholette won the goalie battle against both Zachary Jovanovski and Colin Ellsworth - stopping 48 Guelph shots to pick up his first OHL win.

The Generals had two goals from Owen Griffin and points from ten different players to propel them to an offensive victory. Despite their earlier success against Guelph, both teams have shaken up their rosters significantly since September 26.

While Oshawa has sold off veterans for younger pieces in their retool throughout the season, the Storm have done the same while also building for next season's Memorial Cup tournament.

Tyler Hopkins was their top acquisition from the Frontenacs at the trade deadline and they have also been led by Will McFadden and Illia Shybinskyi among others since selling off some of their veterans.

As Guelph prepares to host and compete in next year's Memorial Cup Championship, their focus this year is to get back to the playoffs. They come in with firm position of the sixth seed in the Western Conference.

The Generals, meanwhile, hope to bounce back from a four-goal loss at the hands of the Brantford Bulldogs Friday night. Oshawa continues to deal with some forward injuries, but Onni Kalto helped on the offensive with two goals last game.

Another winger who has stepped up is over-ager Luke Posthumus, who has five goals in as many games. The Nepean, ON product has showcased his terrific shot all season since signing from the BCHL and the results have shown as Posthumus is second in team scoring.

For Guelph, look out for Jaakko Wycisk, who has been a key part of the Storm's offense in his rookie season with 36 points. The Tecumseh, ON native is dangerous with both his shot and playmaking abilities and comes in with eleven points in his last ten games.

The puck drops at 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







