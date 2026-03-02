Kitchener Rangers Crowned 2026 Midwest Division Champions

Published on March 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - For the past six seasons, the Midwest Division has belonged to the London Knights. The Kitchener Rangers dethroned the reigning Memorial Cup champions, defeating them 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Aud to secure their first Holody Trophy since a non-London team last won in 2018.

The 42-12-4-2 Rangers are enjoying their third straight 40+ win season under head coach Jussi Ahokas, hunting the fifth OHL championship in franchise history and first since 2008. A trio of excellent overagers in Jack Pridham, Dylan Edwards and Matthew Andonovski lead the way along with Nashville Predators first round pick Cameron Reid wearing the 'C' and key deadline acquisitions in Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly and LA Kings draftee Jared Woolley, each acquired from London. Colorado Avalanche prospect Christian Humphreys has also enjoyed a productive season, producing a club-leading 81 points (26-55-81) over 57 games.

The Midwest Division title is Kitchener's fourth following previous banners in 2018, 2008 and 2003. The Rangers were winners of the Emms Trophy, winning the Central Division in 1997 as well as the Emms Division in 1989, 1984, 1982 and 1981.

The Holody Trophy is named in honour of Joe Holody, the late former owner and governor of the Guelph Platers and Owen Sound Platers who passed away in December 2023.

___

The Blueshirts hit the road for a midweek showdown in Sarnia. Kitchener will return home on Friday, March 6th to host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds for our International Women's Day Game. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online!







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.