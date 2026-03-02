Kitchener Rangers Crowned 2026 Midwest Division Champions
Published on March 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - For the past six seasons, the Midwest Division has belonged to the London Knights. The Kitchener Rangers dethroned the reigning Memorial Cup champions, defeating them 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at the Aud to secure their first Holody Trophy since a non-London team last won in 2018.
The 42-12-4-2 Rangers are enjoying their third straight 40+ win season under head coach Jussi Ahokas, hunting the fifth OHL championship in franchise history and first since 2008. A trio of excellent overagers in Jack Pridham, Dylan Edwards and Matthew Andonovski lead the way along with Nashville Predators first round pick Cameron Reid wearing the 'C' and key deadline acquisitions in Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly and LA Kings draftee Jared Woolley, each acquired from London. Colorado Avalanche prospect Christian Humphreys has also enjoyed a productive season, producing a club-leading 81 points (26-55-81) over 57 games.
The Midwest Division title is Kitchener's fourth following previous banners in 2018, 2008 and 2003. The Rangers were winners of the Emms Trophy, winning the Central Division in 1997 as well as the Emms Division in 1989, 1984, 1982 and 1981.
The Holody Trophy is named in honour of Joe Holody, the late former owner and governor of the Guelph Platers and Owen Sound Platers who passed away in December 2023.
___
The Blueshirts hit the road for a midweek showdown in Sarnia. Kitchener will return home on Friday, March 6th to host the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds for our International Women's Day Game. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online!
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Week for February 23 - March 1, 2026 - OHL
- Hounds Looking for You to Help 'Paint the Town Red' - Soo Greyhounds
- Firebirds Weekly Roundup, February 23 - March 1 - Flint Firebirds
- Home Cooking Awaits as We Enter the Final Month of Regular Season - Kingston Frontenacs
- Attack Launch Season Ticket Membership Sales for 2026-27 Season - Owen Sound Attack
- Kitchener Rangers Crowned 2026 Midwest Division Champions - Kitchener Rangers
- Barrie Colts Sign Phillip Shargorodsky - Barrie Colts
- ManchuWOK Player of the Week - Tyler Hopkins - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kitchener Rangers Stories
- Kitchener Rangers Crowned 2026 Midwest Division Champions
- Rangers Clinch MidWest Division with 4-1 Victory over Knights
- Game Preview: London Knights at Kitchener Rangers - March 1st, 2026
- Rangers Use Six-Goal Second Period to Flush the Fish in Kitchener
- Game Preview: Brampton Steelheads at Kitchener Rangers - February 27th, 2026