Attack Launch Season Ticket Membership Sales for 2026-27 Season

Published on March 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







Join the best fans in the OHL and keep your seats guaranteed for 33 of the Attack's 34 home games (School Day game not included) and first priority on all playoff home games (2026 & 2027). Season Ticket Membership with the Attack means saving the most money on walk-up pricing, discounts of Attack merchandise, access to season ticket member events, giveaways, and prizes, and rain check privileges for any games you can't make.

Season Ticket Members will also receive first priority for tickets for the upcoming Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game taking place at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre on Wednesday, January 20, 2027 at 7pm. Season Ticket Members will have until Friday, July 31st, 2026 at 11:59pm EST to claim their seat and their $5 off discount offer for this great event.

Some other new inclusions in the season ticket package is complimentary tickets to two Attack pre-season games, updated Rain Check policy, streamlined pricing as well as a new 24 Game Partial Plan Season Ticket. Full details on everything included in the Attacks Season Ticket Package can be found.

2025-26 Season Ticket Members and Flex Pack purchasers will receive renewal information via email this week, if you do not have an email on file, please contact the MacVicar & McComb Sutton Realty Attack box office to provide one. Included in this email are important details about your renewal. Existing season ticket members can renew their seats by visiting the box office in person, by calling 519-371-7452 or by going into their online account under the subscription tab at tickets.attackhockey.com.

New and exciting talent will be joining the Attack's ranks from the OHL U16 Priority Selection and the U18 and CHL Import Drafts, they will look to join the top OHL talent on the Attack and aim for new heights in 2026-27.

Owen Sound Attack Season Ticket Members also receive first notice for all ticketed special events and concerts sold through the MacVicar and McComb Sutton Realty Attack Box Office, including any special ticket-preorders and discounts offered by the event promoters.

New and returning season ticket members have until Friday, July 31st, 2026 EST to lock in their seats and get ready to cheer on the Attack all season long!

For more details on Attack Season Ticket Memberships visit the information page on our website or call the MacVicar and McComb Sutton-Sound Realty Attack Box Office at 519-371-7452.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.