Barrie Colts Host Annual Country Night Saturday vs. North Bay Battalion

Published on March 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts return to home ice on Saturday, March 7th for their annual Country Night, presented this year in partnership with Herberts Western Wear. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Sadlon Arena.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with the Horsepower Sports Bar welcoming fans beginning at 5:00 p.m. for pre-game festivities and remaining open post-game.

Game Night Details

One of the organization's most anticipated theme nights of the season, Country Night invites fans to break out their best southern style - cowboy boots, denim, plaid and all. The evening promises a high-energy atmosphere as the Colts continue their push through the final stretch of the Ontario Hockey League regular season.

Barrie welcomes the North Bay Battalion in a crucial late-season matchup. Fans can also look forward to exciting intermission entertainment:

1st Intermission: Herberts Race, sponsored by Herberts Western Wear

2nd Intermission: Real Canadian Superstore Shopping Cart Race

The game will also feature the debut of the Real Canadian Superstore Designed Jersey, giving fans a first look at this special edition uniform. A lucky young fan will have the exciting opportunity to be part of the jersey reveal - chosen through a fan contest run by the Barrie Colts and RCSS.

Tickets

Fans can secure their seats now by visiting ticketpro.com/barriecolts

Don't miss one of the most entertaining nights of the season - Country Night in Colts Country.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.