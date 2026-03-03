Official Storm Watch Party Saturday, March 21 vs. Erie Otters

Published on March 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Time for the final Storm Watch Party of the 2025/2026 regular season!

Head to Royal City Brewing Company at 199 Victoria Road on Saturday, March 21st, to watch as the Guelph Storm take on the Erie Otters in the final regular season game.

Join Storm fans and representatives from the Guelph Storm at Royal City Brewing Company to cheer on the team as the puck drops in Erie. Plus, the chance to win great prizes during both intermissions! Book directly through Royal City Brew Company by calling in and asking to be sat in the Storm Watch section at 1 888-485-2739.

