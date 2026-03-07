Game Day - March 7 - SOO at GUE

Published on March 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







It's Timbit Hockey Day at the Greyhounds come to town!

Local Tim Hortons Restaurant owners are excited to celebrate another fun season of Timbits hockey in the region with families and local Timbits hockey players from Arthur Minor Hockey Association, Centre Wellington Minor Hockey Association, DraytonMinor Hockey Association, Erin-Hillsburgh Minor Hockey Club, Guelph Minor Hockey Association, Minto Minor Hockey, Mount Forest Minor Hockey, Orangeville Minor Hockey and Shelburne Minor Hockey - Grassroots Hockey will be attending the game courtesy of local Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners.

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Carter Stevens

35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection

Has 33 points (19 goals, 14 assists) in 47 games this season

Had a 3 point night (2 goals, 1 assist) in Friday's 8-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack

Who to Watch - Sault Ste. Marie

Marco Mignosa

36th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection

7th round pick of Tampa Bay in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Has 80 points (31 goals, 49 assists) in 59 games this season

Upcoming Home Games:

Sunday, March 15th 7:07pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm

Wednesday, March 18th 6:37pm - London Knights @ Guelph Storm

Friday, March 20th 7:07pm - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm

Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.