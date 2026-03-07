Game Day - March 7 - SOO at GUE
Guelph Storm News Release
It's Timbit Hockey Day at the Greyhounds come to town!
Local Tim Hortons Restaurant owners are excited to celebrate another fun season of Timbits hockey in the region with families and local Timbits hockey players from Arthur Minor Hockey Association, Centre Wellington Minor Hockey Association, DraytonMinor Hockey Association, Erin-Hillsburgh Minor Hockey Club, Guelph Minor Hockey Association, Minto Minor Hockey, Mount Forest Minor Hockey, Orangeville Minor Hockey and Shelburne Minor Hockey - Grassroots Hockey will be attending the game courtesy of local Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Carter Stevens
35th overall pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection
Has 33 points (19 goals, 14 assists) in 47 games this season
Had a 3 point night (2 goals, 1 assist) in Friday's 8-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack
Who to Watch - Sault Ste. Marie
Marco Mignosa
36th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection
7th round pick of Tampa Bay in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Has 80 points (31 goals, 49 assists) in 59 games this season
Upcoming Home Games:
Sunday, March 15th 7:07pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm
Wednesday, March 18th 6:37pm - London Knights @ Guelph Storm
Friday, March 20th 7:07pm - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm
