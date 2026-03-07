Attack Announce Forward Pierce Mbuyi Named the 30th Captain in Franchise History

Owen Sound, ON - The Owen Sound Attack are proud to announce that forward Pierce Mbuyi has been named the 30th Captain in franchise history in addition to the teams' Assistant Captains Noah Nelson, Jake Crawford and Lenny Greenberg.

Mbuyi, has been a presence in the Attack lineup since going the team as a rookie last season. He has consistently demonstrated the leadership, work ethic, and commitment to team success that Owen Sound organization looks for in its leadership group. Both on and off the ice, Mbuyi has earned the respect of his teammates, coaches, and the Owen Sound community, making him a natural choice to wear the "C".

"Pierce leads by example - through hard work, character and commitment," said Attack Head Coach Scott Wray. 'Today we are proud to name him captain, knowing he'll guide this team with the same determination he brings every day."

Since joining the Attack, Mbuyi has been a key contributor offensively while also playing an important role in all situations. Known for his competitiveness and consistency, he has become a player his teammates rely on in crucial moments throughout the season.

"It's an honour to be named the captain of the Owen Sound Attack," said Mbuyi. "I am very grateful for this opportunity and to be recognized by the organization to serve as our next captain."

Mbuyi now joins a long list of respected leaders who have captained the Attack since the franchise relocated to Owen Sound in 2000. The organization looks forward to his leadership as the team continues its pursuit of success both on and off the ice.

"I firmly believe Pierce has been the player that continually takes charge night and night out, regardless as to whether he has the letter on his jersey or not." said Attack General Manager Dale DeGray. "I believe this just confirms everybody's thought and lets the league and all of our fans know. He is a great example of what you would always want or look for in a person to lead your group. The Attack are in good hands with Pierce as the captain."

The Attack look to get one step closer to clinching a playoff spot when the y take on the Sarnia Sting tonight at the Bayshore at 7pm. Tickets are extremely limited with mostly single seats and standing room only available.







