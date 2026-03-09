Attack Prospect Dylan Durno Named GOHL Prospect of the Week

Published on March 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Owen Sound Attack prospect Dylan Durno of the St. Thomas Stars is the GOHL Prospect of the Week, going 2-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .970 save percentage and one shutout.

Durno helped the Stars secure a spot in the GOHL Playoffs on the final weekend of the season, turning aside 38 shots in Friday's 3-2 road win over the Listowel Cyclones before posting a 26-save shutout in Sarnia on Saturday as the Stars blanked the Legionnaires 5-0.

A 17-year-old from London, Durno played to an 8-10-1-0 record with a 3.54 goals-against average and .914 save percentage with two shutouts over 22 games as a rookie. Owen Sound's eighth round (153rd overall) pick in 2024, Durno spent his 2024-25 season with the Elgin-Middlesex Canucks U18 program.

2025-26 GOHL Prospect of the Week

Sept. 10-21: Brendan Gerber (Elmira Sugar Kings/London Knights)

Sept. 22-28: Alex Forrest (Cambridge RedHawks/Kitchener Rangers)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Liam Edgcumbe (Pelham Panthers/Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 6-12: Caden Bell (St. Catharines Falcons/Niagara IceDogs)

Oct. 13-19: Reed Straus (Elmira Sugar Kings/Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 20-26: Gensen Geldart (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Lyndon Cabral (Listowel Cyclones/Erie Otters)

Nov. 2-9: Jake Ritson (Strathroy Rockets/London Knights)

Nov. 10-16: Ulysses Lombardi (Waterloo Siskins/Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Alex Campeau (London Nationals/London Knights)

Nov. 24-30: William Camputaro (St. Thomas Stars/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 1-7: Ian Robinson (Port Colborne Sailors/Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 8-14: Kalyn McQueen (Cambridge RedHawks/Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alexander Lisi (Chatham Maroons/Owen Sound Attack)

Dec. 29- Jan. 4: James Elliott (St. Catharines Falcons/Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 5-11: Vaughn Barr (St. Marys Lincolns/Erie Otters)

Jan. 12-18: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 19-25: Myles Dunn (St. Thomas Stars/Sarnia Sting)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Sammy DiBlasi (Chatham Maroons/Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 2-8: Jake Windbiel (LaSalle Vipers/Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 9-15: David Buchman (Brantford Titans/Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 16-22: Carter Lewandowski (Ayr Centennials/Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Justin Flora (Welland Jr. Canadians/Niagara IceDogs)

Mar. 2-8: Dylan Durno (St. Thomas Stars/Owen Sound Attack)







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.