Frontenacs' Nolan Snyder Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Published on March 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Nolan Snyder of the Kingston Frontenacs is the OHL Rookie of the Week, scoring while adding three assists over a pair of victories.

Snyder scored and added an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the visiting Brampton Steelheads before adding two helpers in Sunday's 3-2 home win over the Oshawa Generals, giving him nine points (3-6-9) over his last six games.

A 16-year-old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Snyder has 33 points (16-17-33) through 62 games in his first OHL season after being Kingston's eighth round (158th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. A graduate of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite AAA program, Snyder is committed to Penn State University (NCAA).







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.