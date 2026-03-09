Frontenacs' Nolan Snyder Named OHL Rookie of the Week
Published on March 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Nolan Snyder of the Kingston Frontenacs is the OHL Rookie of the Week, scoring while adding three assists over a pair of victories.
Snyder scored and added an assist in Friday's 2-1 win over the visiting Brampton Steelheads before adding two helpers in Sunday's 3-2 home win over the Oshawa Generals, giving him nine points (3-6-9) over his last six games.
A 16-year-old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Snyder has 33 points (16-17-33) through 62 games in his first OHL season after being Kingston's eighth round (158th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. A graduate of the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite AAA program, Snyder is committed to Penn State University (NCAA).
