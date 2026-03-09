Ottawa 67's 2026 OHL Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

Published on March 9, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

OTTAWA, ON - On March 6, the Ottawa 67's clinched home-ice advantage for the first round of the 2026 OHL Playoffs, presented by Nissan. Tickets for the first two home games of the Round 1 series are now on sale.

Ottawa will host an opponent to be determined at The Arena at TD Place for Games 1 and 2 of the opening round.

The 67's schedule is as follows:

GAME 1 - Friday, March 27 at 7:00pm (The Arena at TD Place)

GAME 2 - Sunday, March 29 at 3:00pm (The Arena at TD Place)







