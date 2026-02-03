Ottawa 67's to Host Mental Health Awareness Game in Partnership with CMHA Ottawa

Published on February 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA, ON - The Ottawa 67's have partnered with the Canadian Mental Health Association, Ottawa Branch (CMHA Ottawa) for a mental health awareness game on Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 7:00 p.m., when the Ottawa 67's will take on the Oshawa Generals at the Arena at TD Place.

The game day experience will have several features to promote the importance of mental health, including:

A CMHA Ottawa-run kiosk on the concourse, where fans can learn more about mental health and the organization's community-based services

An in-game feature and photo opportunity with CMHA Ottawa

Videos featuring Ottawa 67's players talking about the importance of mental health

Public service announcements about mental health and CMHA Ottawa

This mental health awareness game is part of the Ottawa 67's ongoing partnership with CMHA Ottawa and its Talk Today program. Originally launched by CMHA Ontario in partnership with the Ontario Hockey League in 2014, Talk Today provides an important opportunity to address the mental health needs of athletes across Canada.

Through this program, more than 2,500 OHL players and 550 coaches, billets and staff have received mental health and suicide prevention training across the league. The key piece of the Talk Today program has been to educate players about mental health and suicide prevention. Each team is also linked to a CMHA mental health coach, who provides support and mental health resources to individuals in need.

"Mental health is a key part of athletic performance and overall well-being," said Dr. Susan Farrell, CEO of CMHA Ottawa. "Through our valued partnership with the Ottawa 67's and Talk Today, we're helping normalize vital conversations about mental health -- not only for athletes, but for fans, families, and the broader community who see sport as a powerful force for connection and change."

"Supporting mental health, both on and off the ice, is crucial for our organization," said Adrian Sciarra, President of the Ottawa 67's. "We're proud to continue our partnership with CMHA Ottawa and the Talk Todayprogram, using our platform to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and ensure that fans, players, and families know help is always accessible."

Tickets for the game are still available, starting from $25. For ticket information, contact boxoffice@tdplace.ca.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.