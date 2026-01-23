Five Ottawa 67's Prospects Selected for the 2026 CCHL All-Star and Prospects Game

Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Five Ottawa 67's prospects have been selected to compete in the 2026 CCHL All-Star and Prospects Game.

The Central Canada Hockey League announced the rosters on January 22 for the event, which will take place in Hawkesbury on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Yzerman Division

(D) Theo Avila

(D) Caleb Gauthier

Robinson Division

(D) Jack Johnson

(RW) Jay Zeus Mbarushimana

(D) Cade Campbell

Avila, 18, was selected 48th overall in the third round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The Greely, Ontario native appeared in 10 games with the Ottawa 67's during the 2024-25 season. This year, he has suited up for the Renfrew Wolves, recording three goals and 12 assists for 15 points in 34 games.

Gauthier, 17, was selected 147th overall in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The Casselman, Ontario native played for the Eastern Ontario Wild U16 AAA program last season, registering three goals and 15 assists for 18 points in 32 games. This season, he has recorded five assists in 29 games with the Cornwall Colts.

Johnson, 16, was selected 32nd overall by Ottawa in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The Stouffville, Ontario native is currently playing with the Navan Grads, where he has posted three goals and 10 assists for 13 points in 26 CCHL games. He also made four appearances with the Ottawa 67's during the 2025-26 season.

Mbarushimana, 17, was selected 233rd overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The Mountain, Ontario native recorded 55 points in 30 games with the Cyclones, adding one point in four playoff appearances. He also tallied six points in four games at the OHL Cup. This season, Mbarushimana has posted eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points with the Kemptville 73's.

Campbell, 16, was selected 48th overall by Ottawa in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection. The Toronto, Ontario native played for the Toronto Red Wings U16 AAA program last season, recording five goals and 14 assists for 19 points in 33 games, while adding one goal in four OHL Cup appearances. In 2025-26, he registered three goals and seven assists for 10 points in 27 games with the Kemptville 73's.







