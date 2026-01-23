Game Day, Game 46, Firebirds at Spitfires - 7:05 p.m.

Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







GAME 46 - Firebirds at Spitfires

WFCU Centre

Windsor, Ontario

7:05 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM) | Game Center

LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds fell behind, 3-0 in the first period but then rattled off six unanswered goals as they beat the North Bay Battalion, 6-3 on Sunday afternoon at the Boart Longyear Memorial Gardens. Kevin He and Nathan Aspinall each had a goal and three assists in the Firebirds win.

TOP OF THE WEST: The Firebirds and Spitfires will play two of the remaining four games in their season series over the weekend. Flint and Windsor have a home-and-home, with the Birds visiting the WFCU Centre on Friday and hosting at the Dort Financial Center of Saturday. The Spitfires lead the season series, 2-0-0-0, having won the first two games, 5-2 and 4-1. Flint and Windsor are tied for first place in the Western Conference with 64 points apiece.

HE PRODUCES: Kevin He notched a goal and three assists during Sunday's win in North Bay and now has five goals and nine assists in nine games since being traded to Flint. He has points in eight of his nine games as a Firebird and in six-straight games. He is second in the OHL in scoring with 14 points since December 31, the day he made his Firebirds debut.

COMEBACK KIDS: The Firebirds erased a three-goal deficit in their win at North Bay on Sunday. It matched the largest come-from-behind win of the season for the Birds, who also erased a three-goal deficit in their season-opening 6-5 win over the Saginaw Spirit on September 20.

THE LEAGUE LEADER: Nathan Aspinall leads the OHL with 62 points, four clear of Kieron Walton, who is in second with 58. Aspinall became the first player in the league to cross the 60 point mark after his four-point outburst on Sunday in North Bay. He is on pace for 96 points, which would be the third-most in a single season in franchise history.

ODDS AND ENDS: Friday's game is the fourth-straight road game for the Firebirds. Flint is 1-2-0-0 in the previous three and 14-6-1-2 on the road this season...Kevin He recorded his 100th OHL assist on Sunday...Windsor's Carson Woodall is tied for the league lead with 39 assists. He also leads all OHL defensemen with 48 points.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds and Spitfires will finish their home-and-home on Saturday night at the Dort Financial Center. Flint will play under the moniker of the Flint Coneydogs as part of a one-night-only rebrand and puck drop is set for 7 p.m.







