Barrie Colts Welcome Daniel Erlich to Player Development Team

Published on January 23, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts Hockey Club is pleased to welcome Daniel Erlich back to the organization as a player development coach.

Erlich rejoins the Colts after previously being part of the organization during the 2012 season as a player. He brings firsthand experience, familiarity with the Colts culture, and a strong passion for supporting player growth both on and off the ice. In his new role, Erlich will work closely with players as part of the club's ongoing commitment to development and long-term success.

"I was part of the Barrie Colts organization back in 2012 as a player and had the opportunity to play alongside Dylan Smoskowitz, who is now the head coach," said Erlich. "I'd like to thank Marty and Howie for bringing me back into such an incredible organization. I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity and really looking forward to helping out and contributing moving forward."

The Colts are excited to add Erlich to the player development staff and look forward to the positive impact he will make within the organization.







