Firebirds Open Nominations for Fourth-Annual Teacher of the Year Award

Published on January 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Tuesday that nominations are now open for the fourth-annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award(s), sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association.

"We are proud to announce the opening of nominations for the fourth annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Awards, presented in partnership with Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association," Firebirds President Jeremy Torrey said. "The Flint Firebirds remain deeply committed to recognizing the outstanding educators who make a lasting difference in our community. Education is a cornerstone of growth and opportunity, and we are honored to celebrate the Teacher of the Year along with the dedicated teachers who inspire and shape the next generation."

There will be two categories of teachers awarded, Elementary School Teacher (Preschool - 5th grade) and Secondary Education Teacher (6th - 12th grade). Additionally, there will be a new category for 2026, honoring Education Support Staff (Preschool - 12th grade), which includes Clerical Service, Custodial/Maintenance, Food Service, Health and Student Services, Paraeducators, Security Guards, Skilled Trades, Technical Service (IT), and Transportation Services. Fans can submit nominations for their favorite teacher or support staff via this page on flintfirebirds.com. The nomination period will close on Thursday, January 29 with voting opening soon thereafter.

"Educators are the backbone of our communities. The MEA is proud to be a co-sponsor of the Flint Firebirds' Educator Appreciation Night," Michigan Education Association UniServ Director Eric Kennedy said. "It is our way of saying thank you for the hard work, patience, and passion you bring to their students every day."

To be eligible to win a Teacher of the Year award, nominees must have a valid Michigan teaching certificate. Teacher of the Year or Education Support Staff of the Year nominees must work directly with students in their current role, be a current employee of a preschool - 12th grade education facility and be nominated by someone other than themselves. Those submitting nominations will be asked to explain why the educator is being nominated for the award in 250 words or less.

"Sovita Credit Union is excited to continue its partnership with the MEA and the Flint Firebirds to recognize the important work educational employees are doing for students and the impact they have on our community," Sovita Credit Union Director of Marketing Jen Shew said. "As the credit union who serves education and healthcare employees, the Education Appreciation Game is a chance for us to celebrate our members and the entire educational community. We appreciate all they do."

The Firebirds have opened the nomination process to the public for each of the last two years and have received over 300 combined nominations for the last two awards. More than 22,000 votes have been cast to name the winners, who have been announced and honored at the annual Education Appreciation Night game. Previous winners include Karen Sleno of Flushing High School (2023), William Webb of Clio Intermediate (Elementary, 2024), Amy Graham of Kearsley High School (Secondary, 2024), Makayla McDaniels of Carmen Ainsworth Dillion Elementary (Elementary, 2025) and Jason Croucher of Chesaning Middle School (Secondary, 2025). Previous Teach of the Year winners are exempt from nomination and winning for five years.

The 2026 finalists will all be recognized and the winner of each award will be announced during a special pre-game ceremony during Education Appreciation Night, sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association, on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. against the Windsor Spitfires. All educational staff employees can receive a complimentary ticket by showing proof of employment at the Dort Financial Center box office, courtesy of Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2026

Firebirds Open Nominations for Fourth-Annual Teacher of the Year Award - Flint Firebirds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.