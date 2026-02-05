Voting Is Now Open for the Fourth-Annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award(S)

FLINT - The Flint Firebirds announced on Thursday that the team has received 400 nominations from local students for its fourth-annual Flint Firebirds Foundation Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association. The nominees have been categorized and voting is now open to the public for the recipient of the awards in the Elementary, Secondary Education and Education Support Staff categories.

The nomination process was open from January 20 - 29 and 400 nominations were received for a total of 266 individual educators. 177 nominations for a total of 141 Elementary teachers were received while there were 156 nominations for a total of 80 Secondary Education teachers. Finally, 67 nominations were submitted for 45 Educational Support Staffers in the newest award category.

Voting is now open via flintfirebirds.com and will remain open until Thursday, February 12 at 7 pm. Following the conclusion of that initial voting period, the pool will be narrowed down to a final voting period, set to run from February 16-23.

Jillian Dougherty of Carmain-Ainsworth Middle School received the most nominations of any Secondary Education teacher while Riley Andrews of Murphy Elementary and Katie Nowakowski of Gates Elementary tied for the most nominations of an Elementary teacher. Brandon Owens from Bendle Public Schools was the most nominated support staffer.

The winner of each award will be recognized during a special pre-game ceremony prior to the game at Education Appreciation Night, also sponsored by Sovita Credit Union and the Michigan Education Association on Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m. against the Windsor Spitfires.







