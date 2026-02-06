Kitchener Rangers & Andrew MacNiel Announce Launch of Andrew's Ambition

Kitchener, Ont. - The Kitchener Rangers and defenceman Andrew MacNiel are proud to announce the launch of a new charitable initiative, Andrew's Ambition, aimed at raising vital funds for childhood cancer research and support. This season-long effort will benefit the Grace Bowen Tribute Fund and the SickKids Foundation; two organizations committed to advancing care and research for children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

Inspired by the spirit of young cancer heroes like Grace Bowen - the nine-year-old Ontario hockey enthusiast whose legacy led to the renaming of the Grace Bowen Arena in Cobourg in her honour - Andrew's Ambition seeks to transform on-ice performance into meaningful community impact. Grace's story continues to inspire advocacy and fundraising for childhood cancer causes across Canada.

How It Works

For every shot Andrew MacNiel blocks during the 2025-26 season and throughout the Kitchener Rangers playoff run, Andrew MacNiel will donate $2 in Kitchener Rangers games. The Rangers organization will match his commitment by contributing $10 for every blocked shot. Andrew's current shot block total sits at 86 (as of 02/05/2026). Together, the player and organization aim to raise significant funds that will be directed toward life-saving research and family support programs.

Supporting Critical Childhood Cancer Research

A portion of funds raised through Andrew's Ambition will be donated to the Grace Bowen Tribute Fund, honouring the memory and courage of Grace Bowen by supporting initiatives aligned with her passion and resilience. Another portion will go to the SickKids Foundation, which supports the Hospital for Sick Children - a global leader in pediatric health care and research. Through donor contributions, SickKids is able to push the boundaries of child health research, innovate treatments, and provide compassionate care for young patients and their families.

"We're proud to turn each blocked shot into an opportunity to support meaningful work on behalf of kids fighting cancer," said Andrew MacNiel. "This initiative reflects our team's commitment not just to hockey, but to the incredible children and families who inspire us every day."

How to Support Andrew's Ambition

Fans, community members, and corporate partners are invited to join in supporting Andrew's Ambition through direct donations, game attendance, and social media engagement. The Andrew's Ambition fundraising link can be found here. An auction with signed merchandise from the 2025-26 Kitchener Rangers will be announced at a later date and will be live for one week.







