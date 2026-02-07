Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Niagara IceDogs - February 7th, 2026

Published on February 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Niagara, ON - With only one meeting earlier this season, the Niagara IceDogs host the Rangers for the lone time this year as both teams aim to make a statement in this cross-conference matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Meridian Centre.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Niagara sits 6th at the Eastern Conference with 53 points, while the Rangers lead the Western with 73, promising a competitive matchup.

The previous meeting took place on November 28th and ended in a 6-3 win for Kitchener. Cameron Reid scored twice, while Ryan Roobroeck recorded a goal and two assists for the IceDogs. Last year, the Rangers swept the season series, going 2-0-0-0 against Niagara. Over the past five years, the teams have met seven times, with Niagara picking up just one overtime win. Kitchener enters Friday's matchup with a 6-0-1-0 advantage in the series over that span.

RANGERS ROUND UP (34-11-4-1)

The Kitchener Rangers extended their point streak to 14 games with a 6-2 statement win over their Highway 7 rivals to clinch a playoff spot. Christian Humphreys was flawless, burying a hat trick and adding an assist on the opposition's lone threat, Jack Pridham. It was a full-lineup kind of night, with Cameron Reid stepping up as well, collecting three helpers.

Jason Schaubel held the door shut, turning aside 18 of 20 shots for a steady .900 save percentage that sealed the night.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE NIAGARA ICEDOGS (24-20-4-1)

Niagara fell 5-4 in overtime to the London Knights after storming out to a 3-0 lead but will now have to turn their focus to tonight's matchup against Kitchener. The IceDogs spread the scoring throughout the lineup, with Ryan Roobroeck opening the night and Ryerson Edgar closing it out in the second period. Edgar continues to stand out among first-year players, sitting seventh in rookie scoring with 35 points, fueled by 16 goals and 19 assists.

Drafted IceDogs:

The Niagara IceDogs list four NHL prospects on their roster. Ethan Czata (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Noah Read (Anaheim Ducks) were drafted in 2025. Riley Patterson (Vancouver Canucks) was selected in 2024, while Haoxi Wang (San Jose Sharks) heard his name called in 2023.

Broadcast Coverage:

Saturday's game against the Niagara IceDogs will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

With little time between their last meeting on February 4th, the Blueshirts host the London Knights at the Aud on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. That will be the last home game before Kitchener goes on a three-game eastern road trip, with stops in Kingston, Ottawa, and Peterborough.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.