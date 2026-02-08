Saari Scores Third of the Year as Otters Fall in Flint

Published on February 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint, Michigan -- The Erie Otters would conclude their two-game visit to Michigan Saturday with the first of back-to-back Saturday games against the Flint Firebirds and their final visit to the Dort Financial Center this season. Looking to get back in the win column against one of the top teams in the OHL, Erie would look to also collect their first win this season against an opponent from the U.S.

The game would begin with the Firebirds looking strong offensively, looking to build off of a huge win Friday which clinched them their spot in the OHL Playoffs. It would not take long for the Birds to find the back of the net. A feed across would find Kevin He (27) who would make no mistake, extending his point streak to five and making it 1-0 Flint. From this moment on, the Otters would grow into the hockey game and create chances of their own. The Firebirds would get outstanding goaltending from Mason Courville to keep Erie off of the board. Another key moment in the first would see Noah Erliden make a highlight-reel save to keep it a 1-0 game. Each team would have a power play in the first with Flint having 1:43 of power play time carrying into the second. Shots on goal through one would favor Erie 12-7.

The second would start with the Firebirds attacking offensively and looking to grow their lead. They would start the frame on the man-advantage and it would not take long for the home side to get themselves the game's next goal. A tic-tac-toe passing play with Jimmy Lombardi (PPG, GWG, 29) finding the finish to make it 2-0 Flint. The Birds would continue to mount pressure against the Otters with Erliden coming up with a few key saves to keep the game within reach for the Otters. Flint would find another goal as the period would roll on as Nathan Aspinall (27) would strike to extend the Flint lead to 3-0. Late in the period, the Otters would find themselves on the power play and would see 1:26 of power play time to carry over for Erie into the third period as the Firebirds would take a 3-0 lead into the final frame. Shots on goal would favor the Otters 20-19 through 40 minutes of play.

In the third period, the Firebirds would look to defend their three-goal lead and skate their way to the two points. Flint would manage the game well, limiting Erie's offensive chances. Goaltending would be strong on both sides with Courville making the saves he would need to make to keep the team in the lead and Erliden playing sensational hockey for the Otters, keeping their hopes alive. The Firebirds would have the puck in the back of the net on a power play but the goal would be ruled out following a successful coach's challenge from the Otters. Following this moment, Erie would look to do what they could offensively to climb back into the game. They would finally be able to solve Courville as Julius Saari (3) would strike on a seeing-eye shot from the point to make it a 3-1 game. The Birds would lock down defensively after this moment however as they would find their way to a 3-1 win on home ice, handing the Otters their fourth loss in-a-row. Flint would out-shoot Erie 32-29 in the contest.

