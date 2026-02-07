The Road Ahead: February 7th & 8th

Published on February 7, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







The Brantford Bulldogs (34-7-6-2) extended their point streak to 11 games last week, fully taking back the top spot in the entire OHL. The Dogs were able to secure 4/4 total points last week, highlighted by Adam Benak's filthy shootout winner over the SOO Greyhounds.

Brantford has two key games on tap this upcoming week as they aim to keep up their hot streak and hang on to the league's #1 seed.

Game 2: Saturday, February 7th @ Ottawa 67s

The Bulldogs continue their week by heading on an Eastern Ontario road trip, beginning with a trip to Ottawa to take on the 67s (35-10-1-2). Brantford leads the season series 2-1.

Storyline to watch:

These two rivals take to the ice in one of the most anticipated games of the week in the OHL, as two of the favourites for the J. Ross Robertson Cup go head-to-head in a Saturday night tilt.

The 67s took the last matchup between these two teams in December, blowing out the Bulldogs 6-0 and beating them in Ottawa for the first time since 2020.

The Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from that tough loss to Ottawa with a crucial two points, as the 67s sit just a pair of points back of them in the OHL's Eastern Conference.

Game 3: Sunday, February 8th @ Kingston Frontenacs

The Bulldogs end their week off with a trip to Kingston to take on the Frontenacs for the second time this week. Sunday's game will be the fifth matchup between these two teams this season.

Storyline to watch:

Brantford ends a busy week with another matchup against the Frontenacs, where a pair of wins will clinch them the season series for the second year in a row.

Kingston will have something to say about that however, as every matchup this season between these teams has been won by the home team.

Can the Bulldogs extend their point streak to 14-straight this week, or will one of their East Division rivals put an end to their run?







