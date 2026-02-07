Sarnia Sting Sign Defenceman Olivier Romain

The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenceman, Olivier Romain, to a standard player agreement.

Romain will appear in his sixth Ontario Hockey League game with the Sting this afternoon when Sarnia takes on the Brampton Steelheads.

The Toronto, ON native has spent much of the 2025-26 season playing locally, beginning the year with the Sarnia Legionnaires of the GOHL before being traded to the London Nationals. In seven games with the Nationals, Romain recorded three goals and three assists.

Romain earned his first OHL point on Friday night in the Sting's matchup against the Oshawa Generals, picking up an assist on Ben Pickell's goal.

"Olivier has been in Sarnia for most of the season, playing in the GOHL with the Legionnaires and then with the Nationals," commented Sarnia Sting General Manager, Dylan Seca. "He's a player we see a lot of upside in, and we're excited to continue working with him and supporting his development over the next couple of years."







