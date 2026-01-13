Sarnia Sting Announce Matt Martin as Hall of Fame Inductee

Sarnia Sting News Release







The Sarnia Sting Hockey Club is proud to announce that former Sarnia Sting forward Matt Martin will be inducted into the Sarnia Sting Hall of Fame, presented by All Seasons Trophies, in recognition of his outstanding career, perseverance, and lasting impact on the organization.

The on-ice induction ceremony will take place prior to Sting's home game at Progressive Auto Sales Arena on Friday, February 27, 2026, as they take on the visiting Barrie Colts.

A native of Windsor, Ontario, Martin's path to the NHL was built through determination and resilience. After going undrafted in his early junior years, he earned his opportunity with the Sarnia Sting by attending the club's 2006 training camp as a walk-on.

Martin went on to play three seasons with the Sting from 2006-2009, earning the role of team captain in his final season, where he emerged as a leader both on and off the ice. A physical power forward with a high compete level, he established himself as a consistent offensive contributor and physical presence in the lineup. In 166 games with Sarnia, Martin recorded 73 goals, 46 assists, and 119 points, playing a key role in the club's success during his OHL career.

His performance in Sarnia led to his selection by the New York Islanders in the fifth round (148th overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft. Martin went on to enjoy a distinguished 987-game NHL career, primarily with the Islanders, while also spending time with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. He finished his NHL career with 81 goals and 97 assists, earning league-wide respect for his physical style, leadership, and consistency.

Known for his fearless approach to the game, Martin credited his family for shaping the mentality that defined his career-one that allowed him to transition from an undrafted junior hopeful to one of the NHL's most dependable power forwards.

Following his playing career, Martin has continued his involvement in hockey and was recently named Special Assistant to the General Manager with the New York Islanders.

Matt Martin's induction into the Sarnia Sting Hall of Fame, presented by All Seasons Trophies, celebrates a career that began with opportunity in Sarnia and grew into a lasting legacy at the professional level.







