Three IceDogs Named in NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Report

January 13, 2026

ST. CATHARINES, ONT - Niagara IceDogs players Ryan Roobroeck, Ben Reisnecker, and Vladislav Yermolenko have been named in the NHL Central Scouting North American mid-term rankings. These rankings feature the best skaters and goalies playing in North America, who are eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft in Buffalo, New York.

NHL Central Scouting ranked forward Ryan Roobroeck 27th among skaters in North America. Roobroeck is the 10th-ranked OHL player on the list, and the third OHL left winger. Thus far, Roobroeck has been putting together an impressive season for the IceDogs. Roobroeck is second on the IceDogs with 22 goals and 47 points, and is currently 11th in the league in goals and 13th in points. The IceDogs selected Roobroeck second overall in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection, and he is currently in his third season with the team.

Defenceman Ben Reisnecker was ranked the 130th skater by NHL Central Scouting, placing him ninth of all eligible OHL defencemen. The IceDogs selected Reisnecker 26th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, and he's now over halfway through an impressive rookie season, showing production at both ends of the ice. Reisnecker's six-foot-three frame and two-way play style have made him a tough matchup for opponents this season. Reisnecker has nine points in 37 games this year for Niagara.

NHL Central Scouting recognized IceDogs starting goaltender Vladislav Yermolenko by ranking him 14th among goalies on the North American mid-term rankings. Yermolenko's spot in the rankings puts him third among all eligible OHL netminders and is an acknowledgement of a very impressive first OHL season. Yermolenko has started 30 games this season, which is fifth in the OHL and his 15 wins and .907 save percentage are both top 10 in the league. The IceDogs drafted Yermolenko in the second round, 87th overall in the 2025 CHL Import Draft.

Roobroeck and Reisnecker will both be in action in Peterborough, Ontario, on Jan. 14 in the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game, playing for the Eastern Conference team. They both hope to further show off their abilities playing alongside and against the best young talent the OHL has to offer. The Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game is at 7 p.m. and can be streamed on TSN+ and on FloHockey.

All three of these IceDogs players are eligible to be selected on Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, 2026, in Buffalo, New York, at the 64th NHL Entry Draft.







