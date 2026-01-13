Barrie Colts Players Named to NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings

Published on January 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts Hockey Club is proud to announce that five members of the organization have been recognized in the NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings, highlighting their strong play and continued development during the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League season.

The Barrie Colts Hockey Club is proud to announce that five members of the organization have been recognized in the NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings, reflecting their strong performances and continued development during the 2025-26 Ontario Hockey League season.

North American Skaters

Joe Salandra (F) - 150th

Salandra has been a consistent offensive presence for the Colts this season, contributing with his speed, hockey sense, and ability to generate scoring chances. The forward has played an important role in Barrie's attack, providing reliable production and versatility throughout the lineup.

Ben Wilmott (F) - 165th

Since recently joining the Colts, Wilmott has made an immediate impact, quickly finding his footing and contributing offensively. His strong two-way play, competitiveness, and ability to finish around the net have been evident, including a recent stretch of timely goals that have helped fuel Barrie's momentum.

Justin Handsor (D) - 203rd

Handsor has continued to establish himself as a dependable defenseman for the Colts, logging important minutes and contributing at both ends of the ice. Known for his poise, physicality, and hockey IQ, Handsor has been a steady presence on the blue line throughout the season.

North American Goaltenders

Ben Hrebik (G) - 19th

Hrebik has delivered strong performances in goal, showcasing consistency, composure, and technical soundness. His ability to make key saves and manage high-pressure situations has been an asset for the Colts and has earned attention from NHL scouts.

Arvin Jaswal (G) - 23rd

Jaswal has provided Barrie with reliable goaltending throughout the season, demonstrating strong positioning, rebound control, and competitiveness. His steady play has helped the Colts remain structured defensively and confident between the pipes.

The NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings serve as a key evaluation tool for NHL clubs ahead of the NHL Draft, recognizing draft-eligible players across North America and Europe.

Salandra and Wilmott have been consistent offensive contributors for the Colts this season, while Handsor has continued to establish himself as a reliable presence on the blue line. In goal, Hrebik and Jaswal have both delivered strong performances, providing stability and confidence between the pipes for Barrie.

The Barrie Colts organization congratulates all five players on this achievement and looks forward to their continued growth as the season progresses.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.