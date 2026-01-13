Boost the Community Challenge Practice

Published on January 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Storm hosted the Booster Juice 'Boost the Community Challenge' winners, the U11 A Guelph Gryphons. The team took part in a personalized practice led by Storm Assistant Coach Scott Simmonds and Storm players Rowan Topp, Noah Jenken, Chris Soares, and Mykhailo Haponenko. Following the practice, everyone enjoyed a Booster Juice and took part in a behind-the-scenes dressing room tour.

The U11 A Guelph Gryphons made a commitment to the community as one of their team goals. They have taken part in community park clean-ups, participated in a toy drive for CMHA, volunteered at the Children's Foundation of Guelph Wellington, and much more!

