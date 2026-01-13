Boost the Community Challenge Practice
Published on January 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
The Storm hosted the Booster Juice 'Boost the Community Challenge' winners, the U11 A Guelph Gryphons. The team took part in a personalized practice led by Storm Assistant Coach Scott Simmonds and Storm players Rowan Topp, Noah Jenken, Chris Soares, and Mykhailo Haponenko. Following the practice, everyone enjoyed a Booster Juice and took part in a behind-the-scenes dressing room tour.
The U11 A Guelph Gryphons made a commitment to the community as one of their team goals. They have taken part in community park clean-ups, participated in a toy drive for CMHA, volunteered at the Children's Foundation of Guelph Wellington, and much more!
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 13, 2026
- Prospect Spotlight: Sienko, Wildfong Set for GOHL Top Prospects Game - Saginaw Spirit
- Firebirds Ranked Ninth in Week 16 CHL Top-10 Rankings - Flint Firebirds
- Sarnia Sting Announce Matt Martin as Hall of Fame Inductee - Sarnia Sting
- Three IceDogs Named in NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Report - Niagara IceDogs
- Barrie Colts Players Named to NHL Central Scouting Midseason Rankings - Barrie Colts
- Boost the Community Challenge Practice - Guelph Storm
- Three Wolves on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings - Sudbury Wolves
- OHL Cup Top 10 Rankings - Week 7: Jr. Canadiens, Upper Canada Climb Latest List - OHL
- Six Ottawa 67's Ranked in NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings - Ottawa 67's
- Alex Kostov and Dryden Allen Included on NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Draft Rankings - Flint Firebirds
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Zach Jovanovski - Guelph Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Guelph Storm Stories
- Boost the Community Challenge Practice
- Manchu Wok Player of the Week - Zach Jovanovski
- 6 Storm Players Ranked on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Season Rankings
- Layne Gallacher Added to Western Conference Roster for Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game
- Zach Jovanovski Named Mary Brown's Chicken OHL Goaltender of the Week