Six Ottawa 67's Ranked in NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings

Published on January 13, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA, ON - Six players from the Ottawa 67's have been ranked in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings ahead of the 2026 NHL Draft.

North American Skaters

Thomas Vandenberg - #25

Jasper Kuhta - #93

Ondrej Ruml - #105

Shaan Kingwell - #170

North American Goaltenders

Ryder Fetterolf - #15

Jaeden Nelson - #35

Vandenberg, 17, was selected 93rd overall in the fifth round of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection. The Nepean, Ontario native has recorded 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points in 38 games this season. Vandenberg joined the 67's after spending the 2024-25 season with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL), where he tallied nine goals and nine assists for 18 points in 55 games. He was selected to participate in the Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game on January 14 2026 and is committed to Providence College (NCAA).

Kuhta, 19, was selected 72nd overall by Ottawa in the 2025 CHL Import Draft. In 35 games with the 67's, the Helsinki, Finland native has registered 20 goals and 15 assists for 35 points. Kuhta spent the 2024-25 season with HIFK Helsinki's U20 team, posting 18 goals and 25 assists for 43 points in 38 regular-season games. He played for Team Finland at the 2026 World Juniors, where he recorded two goals and six assists in seven games.

Ruml, 17, joined the Ottawa 67's this season after a strong year with HC Dynamo Pardubice U17, where he scored nine goals and added 31 assists for 40 points in 41 games. Selected eighth overall by Ottawa in the 2025 CHL Import Draft, the Valtice, Czechia native has tallied seven goals and ten assists for 17 points through 39 games. Ruml was also selected to participate in the Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game on January 14 2026.

Kingwell, 18, was drafted in the 11th round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. The Ottawa, Ontario native has played in 36 games this season, recording 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points. Kingwell previously played for the Navan Grads (CCHL) during the 2024-25 season, tallying 24 goals and 36 assists for 60 points in 42 games. He is committed to Princeton University (NCAA).

Fetterolf, 17, signed with the 67's as a free agent ahead of the 2025-26 season. In 24 games, the Sewickley, Pennsylvania native has posted a 1.98 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage, and an 18-4-1-1 record. He ranks second in the OHL in both goals-against average and save percentage and was chosen to participate in the Connor McDavid Top Prospects Game on January 14 2026. He is committed to Penn State University (NCAA).

Nelson, 18, was selected 63rd overall in the fourth round of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection. Last season, the Ottawa native played in 33 games, recording a 3.65 goals-against average and a .889 save percentage. Through 17 games this season, Nelson has improved to a 2.46 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage.







