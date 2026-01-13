Firebirds Ranked Ninth in Week 16 CHL Top-10 Rankings

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced on Tuesday its Week 16 edition of the CHL Top-10 Rankings, presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott, for the 2025-26 season. The Firebirds are ranked ninth, their sixth-consecutive week appearing on the list. Flint was ranked eighth in the combined Week 10 & 11 list, 10th on the Week 12 list, eighth on the Week 13 list, sixth on the Week 14 list and 10th on the Week 15 list.

Flint is one of three OHL teams that appear on the Top-10 Rankings, joining the Brantford Bulldogs (3) and Ottawa 67's (9). The Firebirds were ranked second in the OHL Power Rankings, which were released on Monday.

9. Flint Firebirds (OHL): With three straight wins under its belt over the last week, the Flint Firebirds (29-9-2-2) moved up to No. 9 in the CHL Top-10 Rankings while continuing to build momentum atop the OHL standings. Flint earned impressive victories over the Sarnia Sting (7-4), Saginaw Spirit (4-2), and Kingston Frontenacs (4-1), improving to 7-2-1-0 over its last 10 games and picking up points in eight of those contests. The Firebirds now sit first in the OHL with 62 points and an OHL-best 29 wins (tied with Ottawa), driven last week by a pair of impact performers in New York Rangers prospect Nathan Aspinall (23G-34A in 39 GP) and Winnipeg Jets prospect Kevin He (18G-21A in 34 GP), who each produced a team-high five points across the three wins. Aspinall continues to pace the OHL with 57 points, while He-acquired in late December-has made an immediate splash with eight points (4G-4A) in six games as a Firebird and found the back of the net in each of last week's victories. Flint now heads out for the start of a four-game road trip that will take it to Barrie, Sudbury, and North Bay.

