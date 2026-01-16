Firebirds Fall to Colts, 5-3

BARRIE, Ont. - Charlie Murata scored to extend his point streak to four games and the Firebirds erased a two-goal deficit to tie the score at three in the second period, but Flint was beaten by the Barrie Colts, 5-3, on Thursday night at Sadlon Arena.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Barrie opened the scoring just over five minutes into the game. William Schneid dug the puck off the boards behind the net and fed it to the front of the crease. It was hacked at and bounced back to Schneid on the back door where he sent it past Mason Vaccari and put the Colts on top, 1-0.

The Firebirds answered less than a minute later as Nathan Aspinall carried the puck into the offensive end and found a trailing Murata in the high slot. He flicked a wrist shot low past Ben Hrebik to even the score at one.

But the Colts again took the lead near the halfway point of the period when Emil Hemming threw the puck toward the net. It bounced off bodies and eventually found Ben Wilmott who shoved it past Vaccari and Barrie went ahead, 2-1.

Barrie scored just 10 seconds into the second period, extending their lead on a one-timer goal from Emil Hemming. Flint then struck again though 17 seconds later when Darian Anderson was sprung for a breakaway down the right win. Anderson put a move on and slid the puck through Hrebik's legs to make the score 3-2.

The Firebirds later tied the game after Josh Bonnyman put a shot on net that Hrebik blocked but the rebound caromed to a trailing Rylan Fellinger. Fellinger fired it past Hrebik and it the game was even at three.

But Barrie then took the lead with a power play goal late in the second. Cole Emerton teed up Kashawn Aitcheson for a one-timer from the top of the right circle and the Colts went ahead, 4-3. They got one more in the third period as Hemming took a slap shot off the rush that Vaccari stopped. Hemming shot the rebound past him from a sharp angle though and the lead grew to 5-3.

Flint would pull Vaccari for an extra attacker with over three minutes to play but could not cut into the deficit and ultimately fell. The Firebirds dropped to 29-10-2-2 with the loss while Barrie improved to 26-10-2-4.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Charlie Murata has points in four consecutive games, the longest point streak of his rookie season...Kevin He recorded an assist and has points in six of his seven games as a Firebird. He has four goals and five assists since being traded to Flint...Darian Anderson has goals in back-to-back games.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds continue their road trip on Friday Night in Sudbury against the Wolves. Puck drop at the Sudbury Community Arena is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

