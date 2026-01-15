OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Niagara and Guelph
Published on January 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release


TORONTO (Thursday - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that the regular season game scheduled for tonight between the Guelph Storm and host Niagara IceDogs has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions.

The game will be rescheduled on a date still to be determined.

