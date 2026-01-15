CHL to NHL: Zhilkin Plays First Game with Jets

January 15, 2026

Former Guelph Storm and Kitchener Rangers forward Danny Zhilkin made his NHL debut with the Winnipeg Jets Thursday.

In a 4-3 loss to Edmonton, Zhilkin played 6:55 and registered a +1 rating.

The 14th overall pick by Guelph in the 2019 OHL Draft, Zhilkin played 151 games for the franchise where he tallied 96 points. He was traded to Kitchener halfway through his final season in 2022-23 where he scored 17 goals in 35 games for the Rangers. Internationally, he won gold with Canada at the 2021 U18 World Championships.

As a pro, the 22-year-old has played 127 games with the AHL's Manitoba Moose. Zhilkin's seven goals and 14 points this season are already career highs in the AHL.

Winnipeg selected Zhilkin 77th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.







