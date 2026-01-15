OHL Announces Postponed Game Between Niagara and Guelph

Published on January 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that the regular season game scheduled for tonight between the Guelph Storm and host Niagara IceDogs has been postponed due to inclement weather and travel conditions. The game will be rescheduled on a date still to be determined.

As a result, tonight's Storm Watch Party at Montana's Guelph has been cancelled.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.