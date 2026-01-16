Game Rescheduled Between Guelph and Niagara

Published on January 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced rescheduled dates for a pair of regular-season games previously postponed due to inclement weather.

The postponed game originally scheduled for Thursday, January 15th, between the Guelph Storm and host Niagara IceDogs will now be played on Monday, February 9th at 7:00pm at the Meridian Centre.

