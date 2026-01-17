Spitfires Defeat Otters in Close Matchup
Published on January 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Windsor Spitfires struck three times in the opening period and made it stand up, earning a 3-2 road win over the Erie Otters Friday night at Erie Insurance Arena.
Anthony Cristoforo led the way with two goals and an assist, while Ethan Belchetz also found the back of the net as Windsor built a commanding first-period cushion. Joey Costanzo was sharp between the pipes, turning aside 19 shots to secure the victory.
Cristoforo opened the scoring at 6:39 of the first, finishing a play set up by Jack Nesbitt and Belchetz to put the Spitfires ahead 1-0. Windsor continued to press and doubled the lead at 14:54 when Belchetz converted off a feed from Cristoforo. Just 46 seconds later, Cristoforo struck again, this time burying a chance created by Andrew Robinson and Nesbitt to make it 3-0.
Erie got one back late in the opening frame on the power play, cutting the deficit to 3-1 heading into the intermission.
The Otters pulled within one with a shorthanded goal at 16:00 of the third, but Windsor held firm down the stretch, closing out the game to claim the two points.
Cristoforo was named the game's first star, with Belchetz earning third-star honours for his two-point night. The win improves Windsor's momentum as the club continues its road swing, showing resilience and composure in a tight finish.
Scoring Summary
Windsor: Cristoforo (2), Belchetz
Erie: Edwards (PP), Edwards (SH)
Goaltending
Windsor: Joey Costanzo - 19 saves
Erie: Noah Erliden - 25 saves
Attendance was announced at 3,743. The Spitfires continue this road swing with a trip to Brampton ON, to play the Steelheads for an afternoon matchup.
By Remo Agostino
