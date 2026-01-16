Attack Prepare for Weekend Battle with Knights and Colts

The Owen Sound Attack come into this Saturday game, their fifth game of the new year after picking up a win in their first game back before dropping the last three. The Attack will be looking to bounce back this weekend as they meet the London Knights on Saturday at 4pm for their third straight game against a divisional opponent and the Barrie Colts on Sunday at 2pm their last two games of this five game homestand.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This will be the fifth meeting between the Attack and Knights this season, the Attack took the first meeting on the 19th of September, before the Knights took the last three with the most recent being on the 17th of December. Sunday afternoon will also be the fifth game between the Attack and Colts with the Attack taking the first three meetings most recently being on October 15th, and Barrie taking the most recent matchup on the 11th of December.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (18-19-1-3)

Heading into the weekend the Attack are now 18-19-1-3. This will be their third straight divisional game, they will be looking to bounce back after a tough stretch to start the new year starting 1-3-0-0. The Attack will be looking for a spark from their top performers Pierce Mbuyi (23-27-50), Tristan Delisle (22-21-43), Harry Nansi (10-27-37), Cole Zurwaski (17-14-31) and Lenny Greenberg (7-22-29) to lead the offence as the Attack take on the Knights who have allowed the seventh least goals against in the league. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (6W, 4.30 GAA and 0.890 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (2W, 4.17 GAA and 0.875 SAV%) to stop the Knights offensive attack. The Attack look to continued success with their third ranked power play, which is clicking at a 25.7% rate and for a reemergence of their relentless penalty killing from the start of the season.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

The Attack have two current players drafted to the NHL, they were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs). The Attack have 6 players that are ranked in the NHL Central Scouting initial rankings for the 2026 NHL Draft. Pierce Mbuyi, Welsey Royston and Cole Zurawski are C-rated players, while Elliot Arnett, Matthew Koprowski and Nicholas Sykora are players to watch.

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 11 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech), Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (23-15-3-0)

Heading into this Saturday game the Knights are 23-15-3-0 and 1-3-0-0 to start the new year. The Knights are currently in second in the Midwest Division sitting 5 points behind the Kitchener Rangers and 9 points ahead of the Attack. Leading the way for the Knights is Jaxon Cover (9-20-29), Braidy Wassilyn (11-11-22), and Ryan Brown (8-18-26). The Knights will be looking for strong play from their goaltenders, Aleksei Medevdev (13 W, 3.09 GAA and 0.895 SAV%) and Sebastian Gatto (10 W, 2.34 GAA and .917 SAV%).

DRAFTED KNIGHTS:

The Knights have five players drafted to the NHL, one of which was drafted in the 2023 NHL Draft, that being Jesse Nurmi (NYI), one also being in the 2024 NHL Draft William Nicholl (EDM), and the other three were picked in the 2025 NHL Draft, Henry Brzustewicz (LA), Linus Funck (COL) and Aleksei Medevdev (VAN).

SCOUTING THE COLTS (25-10-2-4)

The Cols are sitting in first in the Central Division at 25-10-2-4 and are 4-0-1-0 to start the new year. Leading the way for the Colts is Cole Beaudoin (16-32-48), Brad Gardiner (19-19-38), and Ben Wilmott (15-23-38). In net for the Colts this season has been Ben Hrebik (16 W, 2.65 GAA and 0.930 SAV%) and Arvin Jaswal (8 W, 2.36 GAA and .926 SAV%).

DRAFTED COLTS:

The Colts have six players drafted into the NHL, one taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, Brad Gardiner (DAL), three of them were taken in the 2024 NHL Draft, Emil Hemming (DAL), Cole Beaudoin (UTA), and Gabriel Eliasson (OTT). The other two were taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) and Evan Passmore (NYR).

