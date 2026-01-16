Generals Host Battalion for Third Matchup of Season

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals begin a busy weekend with their upcoming triple-header beginning tonight against the North Bay Battalion.

The Battalion come to town for the second and final time this season while Oshawa gets set for their third contest against them overall in the 2025/26 campaign with the final meeting scheduled for March 5th in North Bay.

Both teams have a win apiece against one another in the season series. North Bay took the season opener on their home ice back in September, but the Generals countered with a 4-0 victory in late-November in what was Jaden Cholette's second straight shutout victory.

Since their last matchup both sides have seen their seasons turn, but in opposite directions. Oshawa continues their retool with growth and development while the Battalion are in a fight for a playoff spot on the heels of excellent roster depth and goaltending.

As the Gens hope to find their offensive groove again with just four goals in their last three, they will have their hands full tonight as a goalie with tremendous experience and poise in Mike McIvor is expected to start. The Generals did light him up four times in that last North Bay visit.

Brooks Rogowski, Brady Murnane and Leo Laschon will all be available tonight after representing the Generals at the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game in Peterborough Wednesday night. The same applies for Ryder Cali of the Battalion.

Speaking of top prospects, Tyler Hinde, one of the Generals' many new and promising talents, has put together some strong efforts since joining Oshawa. The Gens' 2025 third-round selection has impressed many with his play since joining the team with his skill level and drive.

For North Bay, keep an eye out for Ethan Procyszyn, one of their leading scorers who comes into tonight with 12 points in his last ten games. The Anaheim Ducks prospect gets his offense from outworking his opponents in the corners whilst also showcasing some speed.

Action picks up at 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







