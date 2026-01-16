IceDogs Announce Dog Country Fights Cancer in Support of Rankin Cancer Run

ST CATHARINES, ONT - The Niagara IceDogs are set to host their annual Dog Country Fights Cancer game in support of the Rankin Cancer Run.

This Sunday, January 18th, the IceDogs will faceoff against their Eastern Conference Rivals, the Brantford Bulldogs, at 2:00 PM ET at the Meridian Centre.

The IceDogs will be hosting the Rankin Cancer Run as part of their puck-toss event, with all proceeds going to the cause. Moreover, the team will be auctioning off specialty jerseys, with proceeds donated to the Rankin Cancer Run. The auction, run through DASH, will start at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 18th.

The Rankin Cancer Run is in its 19th year and has raised over $13.6 million for local Niagara cancer-care programs, with the IceDogs contributing over $15,000. The run was founded in 2006 by Mary Ann Edwards to help people living in Niagara battling cancer.

100% of the money raised by the event every year is distributed to local Niagara Cancer Causes.

Tickets: https://blocktickets.xyz/e/niagara-icedogs-vs-brantford-bulldogs/BTaBxnUo/tickets

Auction: https://fans.winwithdash.com/event/695e907fa37e50000757d68c







