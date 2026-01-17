Rangers Score Five Unanswered and Five Via Special Teams on Route to 7-4 Victory

Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers scored four times on the power play and once short-handed to earn a 7-4 victory and their fifth-straight game with at least a point. Christian Humphreys extended his point streak to eight games with a three-point night and is up to 15 goals on the season. The Pittsburgh, PA native is now tied for the league lead in assists with 37. Jack Pridham recorded another hat trick and is now one goal shy of the league lead with 28.

Attendance: 6,785

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

First Period

SAG 0 - KIT 1 - SHG

2:48 Cameron Reid (10) - Jack Pridham

SAG 1 - KIT 1

6:07 Nikita Klepov (24) - Dimian Zhilkin, Egor Barabanov

SAG 2 - KIT 1

11:49 Juraj Rausa (1) - James Guo, Levi Harper

Second Period

SAG 2 - KIT 2 - PPG

0:25 Jack Pridham (26) - Cameron Reid, Dylan Edwards

SAG 3 - KIT 2 - PPG

9:14 Dimian Zhilkin (21) - Jacob Cloutier, Nikita Klepov

SAG 4 - KIT 2

11:33 Jacob Cloutier (10) - Carson Harmer, Xander Velliaris

SAG 4 - KIT 3 - PPG

14:05 Jack Pridham (27) - Dylan Edwards, Christian Humphreys

SAG 4 - KIT 4 - PPG

18:22 Dylan Edwards (21) - Sam O'Reilly, Christian Humphreys

SAG 4 - KIT 5 - GWG

19:54 Gabriel Chiarot (17) - Cameron Arquette, Andrew MacNiel

Third Period

SAG 4 - KIT 6 - PPG

2:10 Christian Humphreys (15) - Cameron Reid, Sam O'Reilly

SAG 4 - KIT 7 - ENG

18:48 Jack Pridham (28) - Unassisted

The Numbers Game:

Shots: SAG 17 - KIT 25

Power play: SAG 1/3 - KIT 4/5

FO%: SAG 21% - KIT 79%

The Starting Goalies:

Stepan Shurygin (SAG) - 18/24 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss

Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 13/17 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win

UP NEXT:

UP NEXT:

The Rangers host Guelph on Sunday for a game against the Storm. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.







