Rangers Score Five Unanswered and Five Via Special Teams on Route to 7-4 Victory
Published on January 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - The Rangers scored four times on the power play and once short-handed to earn a 7-4 victory and their fifth-straight game with at least a point. Christian Humphreys extended his point streak to eight games with a three-point night and is up to 15 goals on the season. The Pittsburgh, PA native is now tied for the league lead in assists with 37. Jack Pridham recorded another hat trick and is now one goal shy of the league lead with 28.
Attendance: 6,785
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
First Period
SAG 0 - KIT 1 - SHG
2:48 Cameron Reid (10) - Jack Pridham
SAG 1 - KIT 1
6:07 Nikita Klepov (24) - Dimian Zhilkin, Egor Barabanov
SAG 2 - KIT 1
11:49 Juraj Rausa (1) - James Guo, Levi Harper
Second Period
SAG 2 - KIT 2 - PPG
0:25 Jack Pridham (26) - Cameron Reid, Dylan Edwards
SAG 3 - KIT 2 - PPG
9:14 Dimian Zhilkin (21) - Jacob Cloutier, Nikita Klepov
SAG 4 - KIT 2
11:33 Jacob Cloutier (10) - Carson Harmer, Xander Velliaris
SAG 4 - KIT 3 - PPG
14:05 Jack Pridham (27) - Dylan Edwards, Christian Humphreys
SAG 4 - KIT 4 - PPG
18:22 Dylan Edwards (21) - Sam O'Reilly, Christian Humphreys
SAG 4 - KIT 5 - GWG
19:54 Gabriel Chiarot (17) - Cameron Arquette, Andrew MacNiel
Third Period
SAG 4 - KIT 6 - PPG
2:10 Christian Humphreys (15) - Cameron Reid, Sam O'Reilly
SAG 4 - KIT 7 - ENG
18:48 Jack Pridham (28) - Unassisted
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SAG 17 - KIT 25
Power play: SAG 1/3 - KIT 4/5
FO%: SAG 21% - KIT 79%
The Starting Goalies:
Stepan Shurygin (SAG) - 18/24 Saves, Six Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 13/17 Saves, Four Goals Against, Win
UP NEXT:
The Rangers host Guelph on Sunday for a game against the Storm. Puck drop is set for 2:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
