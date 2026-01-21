Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Windsor Spitfires

Windsor, ON - The Kitchener Rangers roll into Windsor for a key Western Conference battle against the Spitfires as the 2025-26 OHL season continues to take shape. With both clubs near the top of the standings and jockeying for playoff positioning, this rivalry matchup promises intensity. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Rangers and Spitfires have developed a competitive rivalry over recent seasons, trading wins and big moments. In the 2024-25 regular season, the teams finished balanced in their meetings, each collecting two wins and splitting four games.

Those matchups served as a prelude to one of the most dramatic playoff series in recent OHL memory: Kitchener fought back from a 3-0 series hole against Windsor in the 2025 playoffs and completed a historic Game 7 overtime win in Windsor to reach the Western Conference Final.

Across the last several seasons, the teams are nearly even in wins, although Windsor has had the upper hand on home ice holding a 7-2-0-1 record to Kitchener's 3-6-1-0 record at the WFCU Centre.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (27-11-3-1)

The Kitchener Rangers have been in strong form as they head into their road game against the Windsor Spitfires, sitting near the top of the OHL's West Division with a record of 28-10-4-1 and 61 points through mid-January. Offensively, Christian Humphreys leads the charge with 15 goals and 38 assists, while Jack Pridham has been a key scorer on the wing with 28 goals, consistently providing clutch contributions.

Defensively and on special teams, Kitchener boasts one of the league's more reliable penalty kills, ranked in the top half of the league (about 79.9%), effectively limiting opponents' power-play chances. Their power play has also been productive, operating near the top of the league rankings in conversion rate (24.5%), giving the Rangers an edge in man-advantage situations.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE SPITFIRES (29-9-4-1)

The Windsor Spitfires have been trending strong as they prepare to host the Kitchener Rangers, sitting near the top of the OHL's West Division with a record of 29-9-3-1 and 63 points through mid-January. Offensively, newly acquired Nathan Villeneuve leads the charge with 20 goals and 29 assists, while Carson Woodall has been a key playmaker from the blue line with 38 assists setting up chances consistently.

Defensively and on special teams, Windsor boasts one of the league's elite penalty kills, ranked 1st in PK percentage (about 84.1%), shutting down opponents effectively. Their power play has been strong as well, operating near the top of the league rankings in conversion rate (26.1%).

Drafted Spitfires:

The Windsor Spitfires have six players on their roster who have been drafted to the NHL. Jack Nesbitt (Philadelphia Flyers) was selected in 2025, while AJ Spellacy (Chicago Blackhawks), Jakub Fibigr (Seattle Kraken), Liam Greentree (Los Angeles Kings), and Nathan Villeneuve (Seattle Kraken) were drafted in 2024. Alex Pharand (Chicago Blackhawks) heard his name called in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Broadcast Coverage:

Wednesday's game against the Windsor Spitfires will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Wednesday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After wrapping up their midweek road test in Windsor on Wednesday, the Kitchener Rangers return home to the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on Friday, January 23rd to host the Owen Sound Attack. The Rangers will then head back on the road for a Saturday night showdown against the Erie Otters, closing out a busy three-games-in-four-nights stretch.







